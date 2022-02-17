Letter to the editor: Food pantry’s donors, volunteers fed many

Thanks to the generosity of our many exceptional donors and the best team of volunteers ever, Grace Ministries Food Pantry has been able to assist all who have come to us for help. In 2021, we served 2,747 individuals, giving out over 66,000 pounds of food.

We would like to thank Nancy Mack for her 20-plus years of service to the pantry. Nancy gave selflessly in every aspect of food pantry operation and has greatly earned her retirement. We would also like to posthumously thank and remember Dean Kurth, who gave his all to Grace Ministries for many years. Dean passed away unexpectedly in 2021 and we miss his leadership and friendship.

We cannot list all of our donors, but would like to acknowledge the monthlong drive at both Taco John’s locations in December, as well as the Brigham’s Taproom benefit for the pantry that had help from Gary’s Super Foods and Hershey State Bank. We are also very thankful for the assistance and guidance of the Food Bank for the Heartland in these uncertain times. How wonderful to be surrounded by such thoughtful and generous people!

Grace Ministries Food Pantry is a mission of the First Presbyterian Church of North Platte with dedicated assistance from First Methodist Church and First Evangelical Lutheran Church and others in the community.