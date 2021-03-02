Letter to the editor: Food supply depends on vaccinated workers

It takes a community to feed a community. Nebraska consumers depend upon the health and safety of farm, processing and manufacturing workers to keep markets open and food moving from the farm to grocery stores and restaurants. As we saw last spring and summer, disruptions in processing food products due to illness within processing plants impacted food availability, stability, and prices throughout the entire supply chain.

Specifically, the health and well-being of meatpacking employees is an essential factor to ensuring the success of the livestock industry in Nebraska. The safety of these employees is a high priority for cattlemen and women, and we value them as an irreplaceable part of our team and community. As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, meatpacking companies have been proactive in initiating numerous new protocols focused on maintaining the health and safety of these vital industry participants. The state of Nebraska needs to build upon these measures and expedite necessary plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations to these individuals.