Letter to the Editor: Fundraiser helps get kids school clothes

Letter to the Editor

L2 for Kids (which supplies clothes for youths) held a fundraiser July 15-16 at Gary’s Super Foods. A smoker and equipment were parked at Gary’s store at Westfield.

KNOP-TV showed the process of smoking beef and pork, and the interviews were terrific. The Telegraph printed an article also.

On Friday and Saturday, people came from everywhere to purchase meals and smoked ribs.

We had a very successful fundraiser because of people wanting to help kids get new clothes for school.

We say a big thank you to all our volunteers — too many to name them all. We appreciate everyone who helped during the fundraiser and all the people who purchased the meals.

David Olson, North Platte

On behalf of Henry and Patricia Potter, founders of L2 for Kids

