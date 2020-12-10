Letter to the Editor: Generosity helps keep Prairie Arts Center open

The Prairie Arts Center and the Festival of Trees Committee would like to send a very big thank you to everyone who made this event possible this year. We all know it’s a trying time for nonprofits and businesses, but our community once again has gone above and beyond supporting local events. Over $4,300 was generated from this event, and those funds will help keep our doors open at the Prairie Arts Center.

With the extremely generous businesses and individuals who donated every item and those who purchased, we can rest easy this December! Your commitment to the arts and this community is truly appreciated.

Also a big thank you to Gateway Realty who made the online auction, not only possible, but a huge success. The online auction made it fun for everyone to get involved both in North Platte and out of town and state. And the event would not have been possible without a socially distanced visit with Santa — so a big thank you to Michael Maupin, who has a great passion for Christmas and Santa. Have a safe and creative holiday season!

Holly Carlini

Executive Director

Prairie Arts Center