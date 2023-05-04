‘Get-even’ mentality not helpful in Legislature
Comments by state Sen. Mike Jacobson reported in the article by Todd von Kampen titled “Anti-abortion senators stunned by LB 626’s failure” (April 28) bothered me. Jacobson “predicts” that Sen. Merv Riepe’s no vote on LB 626 will be a “rough legislative road ahead for Riepe.”
Jacobson is quoted as saying, “If you are expected to vote yes and committed to vote yes and you don’t vote yes, it can affect how people vote on your other bills.” Jacobson is also quoted as saying, “This could have some major ramifications for (votes) the remainder of the session and the rest of the (two-year) biennium, because there are some people who are extremely upset.”
Jacobson is basically saying that the state senators may not vote on the merits of the bills but on their petty get-even feelings. Does Nebraska really need this personal animosity in their state senators?
Carol Fleshman,
North Platte