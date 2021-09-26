Letter to the editor: Gift of Hope donors, helpers thanked

What a fun evening for the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation annual fundraiser at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Aug. 14.

The prime rib was donated and prepared by NebraskaLand Bank and was delicious with all the trimmings.

Jay Elfeldt did a great job of auctioning and entertaining, selling airplane rides, Husker football and volleyball tickets, golf packages, paintings, a half beef and a whole hog along with many other items.

The silent and live auctions were fun and we want to thank all the merchants and individuals who donated these items We could not have had such a successful evening had it not been for our generous participants.

Gift of Hope helps cancer patients and their families in North Platte and surrounding areas with everyday expenses such as medicine, gas to get to treatment, lodging, utilities, rent, equipment and anything else we can do to make their life just a little easier in their trying time. The money received stays 100% in the area as our organization consists of all volunteers.

Requests for help are increasing dramatically, and we so appreciate the generous contributions to assist our friends and neighbors diagnosed with cancer.

Officers, Board of Directors and members of the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation