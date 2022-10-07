Letter to the Editor: Gift of Hope thanks fundraiser donors

Gift of Hope thanks fundraiser donors

Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation held its annual fundraiser banquet. The board and members want to thank everyone who attended for their generous donations. The silent auction and the live auction were a huge success. Your contributions will help so many of our local and western Nebraska individuals suffering with the devastation of a cancer diagnosis!

We want to give a special thank you to Nebraskaland Bank for providing, preparing and serving the delicious prime rib and baked beans for the meal. We also want to give a thank you to Kim Baxter, who provided the entertainment and audio equipment for the evening. Thank you to Jay Elfeldt and his assistants who conducted a live auction that was both entertaining and successful. We also say thank you to the businesses and individuals who contributed the beverages for the evening.

Thank you also to every business owner and individual for your generous donation of items and packages for both the silent and live auctions.

Without all of you, the fundraiser would not be successful in helping our organization provide the assistance to cancer patients and their families in our area battling with cancer.

We look forward to our annual fundraiser banquet next year and seeing all of our current and future generous donors next year!

Char Dunn, North Platte, and members and Board of Directors of The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation