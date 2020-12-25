Letter to the editor: Gifts of many have helped feed the hungry

In this season of giving, we are incredibly thankful for those who have supported Grace Ministries Food Pantry! The past 10 months have been difficult for everyone, but those who do not have enough food to put on their tables suffer the most. Due to COVID-19, we have had to make extensive changes to our pantry operation to keep our volunteers and our customers safe from the virus. We have whittled our volunteers to a very small number, who work incredibly long hours to get food to those who need it.