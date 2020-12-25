Letter to the editor: Gifts of many have helped feed the hungry

In this season of giving, we are incredibly thankful for those who have supported Grace Ministries Food Pantry! The past 10 months have been difficult for everyone, but those who do not have enough food to put on their tables suffer the most. Due to COVID-19, we have had to make extensive changes to our pantry operation to keep our volunteers and our customers safe from the virus. We have whittled our volunteers to a very small number, who work incredibly long hours to get food to those who need it.
Thanks to the wonderful gifts we have been given, we have been able to give our customers increased amounts of nutritious food, including fresh produce, meat, eggs, dairy and non-perishable items. We wish we could list the names of all those who have made contributions of food and funds, but know that you are greatly appreciated! You have truly been lifesavers in these stormy days!
Grace Ministries Food Pantry is owned and operated by the First Presbyterian Church and is located at 114 East C St. We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Leigh Henline
First Presbyterian Church
Grace Ministries Food Pantry