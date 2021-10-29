Letter to the editor: Give citizens say on packing plant

Why is this meatpacking plant proposal not put to a vote?

This plant should be allowed to be voted on by the citizens whose tax dollars will be expected to pay for it, whose quality of life will be the most impacted.

Our City Council and powers that be shouldn’t be allowed to push this through without a vote.

The proposal has already changed from the original proposal.

Soon it will be we have to keep pouring money into it because we can’t afford to lose our original investment.

Think Iron Eagle.

Kim Prince

North Platte