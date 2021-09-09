Letter to the editor: Giving honor where it is due

There is a lot of unrest going on throughout the world today. We see it on TV and hear it on the radio. Yes, everyone has some problems, that’s being human; the ones that don’t are deceased.

Let’s take a look here locally how fortunate we are to have men and women of law enforcement. Let’s honor them for the integrity shown by them, “constant in and out of seasons.” Sometimes we take it for granted, but let’s give them an applause of honor!

There is another group who deserve our applause, not only locally but nationwide. That is the funeral directors. I know what kind of love and integrity that takes, because once upon a time, many years ago in northeast Colorado and the Denver metro area, I worked for funeral directors. They were very wonderful employers, both men and women.

Some of the students from high school with me, 1967 grads, entered law enforcement. I asked them why? They replied, “We like people,” which deserves my utmost applause.

Bob Christensen Jr.

North Platte