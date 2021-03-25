Letter to the editor: Good changes have happened in Lexington

Reading several letters to the editor recently in the North Platte Telegraph concerning the new beef plant coming to North Platte alarmed me.

I have lived in Lexington since 1974 and have witnessed many changes to the town during that time, from the population tripling, from New Holland manufacturing to IBP (now Tyson), to home construction and to a very diversified population. Most of these changes have been good, but have taken time to get where we are today, and we are still jumping hurdles.

Many of the employees at Tyson have been employed there for many years, are buying homes and are raising their families here. They are good people and work hard for what they have achieved.

Yes, our school system has had to learn to deal with the influx of many different ethnic groups (at least 35 different countries) in the system. The schools have had to remodel, add classrooms and gym space, all for the betterment of the facilities. Our teachers are top notch and the school district has no difficulty filling positions. Many of our teachers have taught in Lexington for years and have also retired from teaching and still live in Lexington.