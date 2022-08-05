Letter to the Editor: Good Fellows, indeed

Good Fellows, indeed

Recently, upon returning home from vacation, we discovered our refrigerator was not working. We called Fellows Home Appliance, and within 30 minutes of calling on a late Friday afternoon, Stephen was here to check what the issue might be. He decided he needed to take the refrigerator to their shop. He brought a loaner that we could use to keep our refrigerated food items. The following Friday, after everything appeared to be working as it should, he returned our refrigerator and picked up the loaner.