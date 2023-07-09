Goodfellow begins yearly shoe purchases for children

Since 1947, the mission of the Goodfellow Shoe Fund has been to gift shoes to children in need. 30 volunteers are beginning to buy shoes again in preparation for the new school year.

Children ages 2 to 18 years qualify based on family income and circumstances. Applications are available in the waiting area of the Department of Health and Human Services in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave., North Platte.

The applications are returned to that office and the family is contacted by a fund volunteer to make arrangements to buy the shoes. The Sports Shoppe and Brown Shoe Fit are the North Platte stores that assist the families.

This program is unique to Lincoln County and generous donors support the Goodfellow Shoe Fund’s mission by donating throughout the year.

The GFSF officers and volunteers would like to thank the community for their support for this service. The average cost of the shoes is about $65 and each child also receives two pair of socks.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund gifts can be made in memory of a loved one or to honor a living person and all donations make a difference.

Red Cans and black basketball shoes can be found on counters of area businesses during the year. Those businesses include: All Sorts in Sutherland, Pop Corner, Skyline Liquor, Big Red & Big Red at the Barnstore, Orr’s Dry Cleaners, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Starting Gate, City Discount Liquor, Double Dips, Bottle Shop, Scooters, Bible Supply, Gary’s, Westfield Pharmacy & Floral, A to Z Books, Spectrum Copy Center, Capones, Brown Shoe Fit and The Sports Shoppe.

Donations to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund can be mailed to P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69103. You can call to have the donation picked up. Thank you to Lincoln County!

Jane McCrone

President, Goodfellow Shoe Fund