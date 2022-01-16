Letter to the editor: Goodfellow Shoe Fund supporters thanked

In December 1947, representatives from five North Platte organizations met and saw a need for helping school-age children have good footwear. From that meeting, the all-volunteer led “Goodfellow Shoe Fund” was formed, with the mission of purchasing tennis shoes for children ages 2-18 who attend school. Goodfellow Shoe Fund is still active today.

Two local stores help with the fitting of each child with their trained staff: The Sports Shoppe and Browns Shoe Fit. Over 35 volunteers help to keep the mission active and meet with each family at the designated stores. Many of those volunteers have helped in some way for many years.

Now in our 75th year, we have provided 218 pairs of shoes to families in North Platte and all Lincoln County communities in our last fiscal year. Each pair of shoes has an average cost of $61.78. Along with the new tennis shoes, two pairs of new socks are also provided to each child. Shoes start to be purchased in July through April 15 of each school year as applications come in from the Health and Human Services office.