Letter to the editor: Goodfellow Shoe Fund supporters thanked

In December 1947, representatives from five North Platte organizations met and saw a need for helping school-age children have good footwear. From that meeting, the all-volunteer led “Goodfellow Shoe Fund” was formed, with the mission of purchasing tennis shoes for children ages 2-18 who attend school. Goodfellow Shoe Fund is still active today.
Two local stores help with the fitting of each child with their trained staff: The Sports Shoppe and Browns Shoe Fit. Over 35 volunteers help to keep the mission active and meet with each family at the designated stores. Many of those volunteers have helped in some way for many years.
Now in our 75th year, we have provided 218 pairs of shoes to families in North Platte and all Lincoln County communities in our last fiscal year. Each pair of shoes has an average cost of $61.78. Along with the new tennis shoes, two pairs of new socks are also provided to each child. Shoes start to be purchased in July through April 15 of each school year as applications come in from the Health and Human Services office.
We are very grateful to the many donations we receive from individuals, organizations and businesses throughout the year. Many families have also designated “Goodfellow Shoe Fund” as a part of their memorial to honor and remember loved ones.
We would like to thank the area and local businesses that have allowed us to put our red “Goodfellow Shoe” donation can in their place of business during our Christmas fundraising time and throughout the year:
The Sports Shoppe, Browns Shoe Fit, Allsorts Boutique & MUG Coffee Shop (Sutherland), Big Red Liquor at the Barn, Big Red Liquor, Pop Corner, Orr’s Cleaners, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Starting Gate, A to Z Books, Lincoln Highway Diners (both locations), Flower Market, City Discount Liquor, Bottle Shop, Double Dips Ice Cream, Gary’s Super Foods Westfield, Bible Supply, Skyline Liquors, Westfield Pharmacy and Renew Salon.
Also, special thanks to North Platte’s Kentucky Fried Chicken and Gary’s Super Foods. KFC hosted a “dine-in day” with a portion of all sales going to our cause. With that, we received a very kind donation of $500. Gary’s Super Foods allowed us to put a “giving tree” in their Westfield store. This tree helped us showcase a display for our mission of purchasing shoes for children during the holiday season.
We would also like to acknowledge The Telegraph for publishing a list of donors to recognize throughout the year, and Great Western Bank for depositing donations in our “Goodfellow Shoe” account.
Without the volunteers so willing to give their time, this great opportunity to help children would not happen. Our 75th anniversary is approaching and preliminary plans are to have a community/area celebration in September. Without all the years of community and volunteer groups this organization would not be able to succeed and continue to do what it was formed to do 75 years later!