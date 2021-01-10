Letter to the editor: GOP must unify, ‘get rid of RINOs’

Why do some people still have an ax to grind and needles to twist? Despicable! Trump is done, for now. Impeachment, really?

The Republicans need to unify and get rid of RINOs like Romney and Sasse. Word is Soros has funded Mitt. Ben has done nothing of value.

When, not if, the Biden administration fouls up, I hope people react strongly. Some predict (fear) Kamala Harris will take over for Joe Biden. Race or gender shouldn’t hinder responses. As Harry Truman said, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” The great Jackie Robinson withstood the heat, so should Harris.

The D.C. protest was unfortunate, especially for veteran Ashli Babbitt who was one of the first to rush into the chambers and was shot through the neck by a cop! This cannot stand! Her life matters.

I won’t urge riots but feel protests at Facebook, Twitter or any unfair media outlets necessary. A democracy represents all the people, not half. Section 230 should be changed by Congress.

Perhaps we’ve become a bicoastal government. If so, conservatives must do more. Our liberty is at stake if China or other adversaries gain the upper hand.

Dennis Beavers

Cozad