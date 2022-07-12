 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Government doesn't control climate

Overheard on a D.C. switchboard:

Ring ... ring ... ring. "Good afternoon. This is the Department of Climatology. Office of Change and Control. How may I help you?"

"My name is Priscilla Presumptuous. I purchased some oceanfront property here on the coast of Maine. The rocks have been cleared and the beach covered with white sand. There is a 200-unit condominium — complete with restaurants and laundry — all the amenities. Palm trees are set to arrive in a few months.

"Now, the water is too cold and the surf is almost nonexistent.

"Some radical changes are needed.

"I put a lot of money in campaign finance for those folks. You tell Joe and rest of those climate clowns to get off the dime.

"Got it? Goodbye!"

Remember: Neither sunrise, sunset, nor climate are functions of "government."

Michael E. Scott, Maywood

