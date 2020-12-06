Letter to the Editor: GPH, prayers are why she’s alive

On Oct. 30, I was rushed to the ER at Great Plains Hospital. My oxygen level was 65. On Nov. 1, I was put on a ventilator.

The outlook wasn’t very good. Then Dr. Eduardo Freitas got ahold of my husband and wanted to know if we wanted to try the new experimental drug aviptadil. Thank God he said yes!

I think that had a lot to do with my recovery. Also the staff of the third-floor ICU. I have never seen a more hard-working, compassionate bunch of people in my life. I will be forever grateful to all of them — especially James, who was with me when they were getting ready to intubate me. He was so caring and made me feel like I had someone in my corner to help me fight this battle.

And last but not least, I’m a huge believer in the power of prayer. I truly believe that Dr. Freitas, the ICU staff and all the prayers said on my behalf are the only reasons that I’m still here.

I was on the ventilator for 10 days. I left GPH on Nov. 16 and I wasn’t even on oxygen any more. I went to Perkins County Hospital for five days, where the therapists worked with me several times a day, and I was able to go home on Nov. 20.

Roni Melton

Dickens