Letter to the editor: Great Plains Health responds to patients' concerns

We have heard the concern from our community and we recognize that emotions are high; however, we can’t discuss the specifics of this or any other employment action taken by Great Plains Health.

We have an obligation and duty to our patients to assure a high level of professionalism and quality of care. We continuously evaluate all employees to assure their behavior is consistent with our culture and that they provide care consistent with our quality of care standards.

When employees don’t meet those standards, we evaluate and follow a process that can include counseling and assistance to employees. We attempt to take all reasonable steps to correct behavior or improve quality of care. When it’s necessary, we terminate employees when they don’t meet our standards of professionalism and quality of care.

We don’t fire people on whim. We don’t fire people for political reasons. We do so only as a last resort.

Dr. Ned Mack,

Chairman of the GPH Board

Mel McNea,

Chief Executive Officer