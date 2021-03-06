Letter to the editor: Groene right: Voting by mail should be limited

In response to Hope Hunt’s letter (Telegraph, Feb. 27), Sen. Mike Groene is absolutely right. We have a set date for voting every two and four years. Mail-in ballots should only be for those who are homebound or must be out of state.

You accuse the Republican Party of consistently trying to suppress the vote of people of color; if you know history you would know that the Civil Rights Act would not have been passed except for the Republicans. President Lyndon Johnson had to turn to the Republicans to get the law passed. Also, Democrats started the Ku Klux Klan and they had current or former members serving in our government. Most notable was Sen. Robert Byrd, Hillary Clinton’s mentor.

Now, if you want to talk about real suppression, how about the 74 million-plus voters of all races that voted for President Trump whose votes meant nothing after six states decided to stop the count late on the night of Nov. 3 for dubious reasons. We’ve heard the testimony and seen the videos of what went on. Plus the challenge to Georgia, which illegally changed their voting laws.