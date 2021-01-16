Letter to the editor: Groene’s sour grapes leave a bad taste

In reference to state Sen. Mike Groene’s column published Thursday in The Telegraph, I have a few thoughts. There was so much to process in Groene’s sour grapes self-righteous assessment of losing the chairmanship of the Education Committee. I would start with his notion that he alone was the little Dutch boy to put his finger in the dike protecting all school children from the tyranny of all those highly educated professionals. To quote Mike, “They will inject psychologists, mental health therapists and social workers into the school systems.” Heaven forbid, say it ain’t so, Mike! Wouldn’t we be so much wiser to, perhaps, inject disinfectant?

Thank our lucky stars that Groene left us with an alternative to our dilemma of his not being in place to guard the doors of our public education. That solution would be, according to Groene, “Get your children out of public schools.” Well, thank you, Mike for figuratively pulling the fire alarm on Nebraska public education ... on your way out the door.

I’m the proud grandfather of four intelligent, beautiful granddaughters that currently attend our public schools, and I hope they will continue to flourish in their education with the caring teachers, coaches and staff already in place.

Sen. Groene, I’m not a mental health therapist, but it sure sounds to me like somebody needs a hug.