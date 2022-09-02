Letter to the editor: Happy about prospect of ice rink in North Platte

Stevens falsely accuses Tegtmeier

In the closing months of the November election, the knives are coming out for anyone who is threatening the liberal ideology with common sense and good old-fashioned moral values. I find it quite interesting that the book (“Gender Queer”) mentioned in the article “Stevens calls out Tegtmeier” (Aug. 31) could find itself in our school libraries and it be considered appropriate for children to read. On the other hand, if it is posted on social media it’s called pornographic. In addition, Robin Stevens holds the “Dream Team” accountable for this post? How can he do that? Neither Elizabeth Tegtmeier nor any other of these “Dream Team” members had anything to do with this social media post. Mr. Stevens appears to be seeing that his tenure is about to end and is reaching for anything he can, no matter the truth, to falsely accuse his opponent.

On the issue of proposed health standards, Mr. Stevens claims that they have been discarded. If this is the case, then why, at a recent State Board of Education meeting when Kirk Penner moved to permanently put the health standards in the trash, no member other than himself voted to do that. Mr. Stevens did not vote to permanently trash this.

These health standards are sitting on a shelf waiting for the unsuspecting public to think it’s all over and there is no longer an issue here.

Mr. Stevens indicates that Mrs. Tegtmeier has been telling blatant lies about teachers and putting the blame on them. Elizabeth Tegtmeier has been very intentional about never attacking or accusing teachers, but instead holding teachers in high regard.

In addition, Mr. Stevens sought endorsement from the Nebraska GOP in July. The NEGOP ended up giving their endorsement to Elizabeth Tegtmeier. Now he appears distraught about that and is attacking anyone that stands in his way. Truth be damned.

I hope the voter is intentional about being well informed and is not swayed by these “October surprises.”

Vern Friesen,

Wallace