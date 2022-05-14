Letter to the editor: Heart ailment more likely with COVID-19 than with vaccine

A recent opinion piece in The Telegraph (Michelle Malkin column, May 6) reported that COVID-19 vaccines cause heart infections. The technical term is carditis. In the case of COVID-19, this is an immune reaction, not an infection. The most recent reported risk in the general population is 4 out of 100,000, or stated differently, 99,996 out of 100,000 shots did not develop carditis. Males between 12 and 25 have the highest risk of about 10 in 100,000. Carditis with COVID-19 infection is between 50 to 100 times more common than with vaccination and is more severe, with a risk of death between 2% to 5% depending on research sites.