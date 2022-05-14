Letter to the editor: Heart ailment more likely with COVID-19 than with vaccine

A recent opinion piece in The Telegraph (Michelle Malkin column, May 6) reported that COVID-19 vaccines cause heart infections. The technical term is carditis. In the case of COVID-19, this is an immune reaction, not an infection. The most recent reported risk in the general population is 4 out of 100,000, or stated differently, 99,996 out of 100,000 shots did not develop carditis. Males between 12 and 25 have the highest risk of about 10 in 100,000. Carditis with COVID-19 infection is between 50 to 100 times more common than with vaccination and is more severe, with a risk of death between 2% to 5% depending on research sites.
Guillain-Barre was also reported, but this is a rare complication of the Janssen vaccine, not Pfizer or Moderna. This condition causes nerve injury and at times paralysis. It typically occurs after a virus infection. The estimated risk after the Janssen vaccine is about 30 in 100,000.
A clotting disorder is reported after the J&J vaccine at a rate of about 1 per 100,000. It is most common in women between the ages of 30 and 45. This condition also occurs after virus infection at about the same rate.
Ron Asher
North Platte