Letter to the editor: Herbster’s single campaign theme
So far, Charles Herbster is a one-story campaigner — his concern for immigrants in Nebraska.

Has he ever been asked to document his claim of an annual $300 million cost? Let’s see the source of the detailed analysis. Is there a chance that part of that cost is wages paid to new arrivals to perform jobs we “locals” prefer not to do? Let’s get a complete story.

Herbster will need to lay out a full Nebraska agenda if he’s a serious candidate.

There is one apparent difference between Herbster and our current governor. Though a committed Trump adherent, Gov. Pete Ricketts exercises his own judgment 15-20% of the time.

Lavon Sumption

Lincoln

