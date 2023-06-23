Letter to the Editor: Hitler would plead not guilty Jun 23, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I'm a student of American television World War II films. I believe if Adolf Hitler were charged with 37 indictments, he would plead not guilty!David C. Olson, North Platte 0 Comments Tags Criminal Law Law Contemporary History Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter to the editor: Pence's action could've avoided Jan. 6 Pence’s actions could’ve avoided Jan. 6 Letter to the Editor: Ben Shapiro young for a 'fuddy-duddy' The opinion piece by Ben Shapiro in Thursday’s Telegraph seems more than usually bizarre. Mr. Shapiro seems to equate treating people equally … Letter to the Editor: Property valuation up; income isn't I got some yellow postcards recently informing me my property is now valued over 10.5% more than before. It's too bad that my income is not. W… Letter to the Editor: Luxury toilet tissue? Assuming that a normal daytime "sit" on the biffy for an average male results in the use of about five, doubled, 4-inch squares of standard to… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio