Letter to the Editor: How can you vote for him?

1. “I know more about ISIS than the generals.”

2. “I know more about COVID-19 than the epidemiologists.”

3. “I know more about global warming and climatology than anybody.”

4. “Vote two times, everybody!”

Would you, as a good Christian, deep down in your Sunday School heart, feel comfortable with President Donald Trump alone with your attractive 15-year-old daughter?

How can you cast your vote for this porn star aficionado come Nov. 3?

Mike McClure

Cozad