Letter to the Editor: How can you vote for him?

1. “I know more about ISIS than the generals.”
2. “I know more about COVID-19 than the epidemiologists.”
3. “I know more about global warming and climatology than anybody.”
4. “Vote two times, everybody!”
Would you, as a good Christian, deep down in your Sunday School heart, feel comfortable with President Donald Trump alone with your attractive 15-year-old daughter?
How can you cast your vote for this porn star aficionado come Nov. 3?
Mike McClure
Cozad
