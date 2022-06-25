Letter to the editor: How Jan. 6 committee has gone wrong

America has gone through a bad period of riots including Jan. 6 since George Floyd’s death. I would like to comment on why the Jan. 6 committee has done a poor job.

First, it is not bipartisan; it has seven Dems and two RINOs who are as zealous as the others. By the way, no speaker has ever rejected the minority nominees until Pelosi did.

Many wonder if the Jan. 6 committee would be done now if Trump wasn’t a candidate for a third time. Has it become a smear campaign?

The committee has ignored basic facts: Why did a Capitol cop murder an unarmed woman crawling in a window? (Everything was been wrapped in secrecy.)

Why don’t they see if FBI agents were in the mob or why the media said Officer Brian Sicknick was killed by the crowd. He died later of natural causes.

They should investigate other riots on federal property. Remember when a mob rushed the White House and tried to burn the church? The fact Mayor Muriel Bowser didn’t help the Secret Service agents is questionable.

The big question is why the National Guard wasn’t deployed. That would have prevented the whole mess.

I don’t condone riots by any group.

Dennis Beavers

Cozad