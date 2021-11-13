Letter to the editor: Idaho beef plant was done right; proposed NP lagoon site is wrong

Bless our cattle industry and ranchers that work hard to maintain their living. They deserve a plant like this one (Kuna) and not to be conned by professional deal makers. Every week we are flashed with the same propaganda. If you have any concerns about this project, go to City Hall Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 5:30. Speak out!

The editorial in Sunday’s paper was nothing but half-truth propaganda. The City Council and the professional organizers have used the system to do this project fast, free, cheap and dangerous. Our cattle producers deserve our respect to have a safe facility and location, and not a constant nightmare set up for failure.

Using the Newberry entrance is setting up traffic for horrible accidents. The land at the south end of Newberry Access (south of I-80) would provide all the space needed. Plenty of flat land, access to two highways, truck stops, close to the interstate, and it is for sale. This area will eliminate all the dangers of the lagoon location and smell.

The $18 million for dirt to raise the lagoon and the $1.2 million for Golden Road at the sewer plant could be used for purchase of the workable site. Ranchers, if you have a gut feeling about what is being pitched at you, stop and insist on a facility that is workable, safe and has no surprises.