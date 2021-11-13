Letter to the editor: Idaho beef plant was done right; proposed NP lagoon site is wrong

On Nov. 1, a delegation from North Platte traveled 1,830 miles to do a “smell” test of CS Beef Packer in Kuna, Idaho. This group consisted of Mayor Brandon Kelliher, Councilmen Ty Lucas and Brad Garrick, David Fudge and a news reporter. It took five adults to smell the air and interview 15 locals. They never toured the plant or the grounds, nor had interviews with management or workers. They stood on the road and sniffed.
This was an excellent opportunity to learn and tour this plant and, more important, the outside grounds. They must have been impressed and overwhelmed about the difference between this plant location and the location they are pursuing here.
The Kuna plant operates 24/7. Our lagoon location is land-locked, surrounded by two rivers, a quarter-mile and a mile from the lagoon, with Newberry Road on the west side.
Who financed this fiasco smell test — air fare, food, rooms, fuel, wages? The taxpayer? Shame on them for a lost opportunity to be educated.
Please Google the CS beef plant in Kuna and see how a new, properly laid-out plant operates. It is on flat ground with room to expand. It has its own lagoon, holding pond, and recycles all waste. It is not dumping into city sewage plant, rivers or lakes. There are many entrances and exits. They are located 10.3 miles from Kuna. No abuse of taxpayers, no floods, no abuse of land owners, no traffic issues. Lots of room for trucks, cars, cattle holding pens.
Bless our cattle industry and ranchers that work hard to maintain their living. They deserve a plant like this one (Kuna) and not to be conned by professional deal makers. Every week we are flashed with the same propaganda. If you have any concerns about this project, go to City Hall Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 5:30. Speak out!
The editorial in Sunday’s paper was nothing but half-truth propaganda. The City Council and the professional organizers have used the system to do this project fast, free, cheap and dangerous. Our cattle producers deserve our respect to have a safe facility and location, and not a constant nightmare set up for failure.
Using the Newberry entrance is setting up traffic for horrible accidents. The land at the south end of Newberry Access (south of I-80) would provide all the space needed. Plenty of flat land, access to two highways, truck stops, close to the interstate, and it is for sale. This area will eliminate all the dangers of the lagoon location and smell.
The $18 million for dirt to raise the lagoon and the $1.2 million for Golden Road at the sewer plant could be used for purchase of the workable site. Ranchers, if you have a gut feeling about what is being pitched at you, stop and insist on a facility that is workable, safe and has no surprises.
Building this plant on a floodway between two rivers with a high water table with one entrance on a busy highway (horrible traffic accidents) with no land for expansion should be a clue to rethink this location.