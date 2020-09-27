Letter to the Editor: In defense of conservation groups

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I must take exception to Jim Ducey’s letter to the editor (Sept. 20). Probably not every federal or state agency is perfect. However, to insinuate conservation groups are “self-proclaimed” is wrong and insulting. Ducks Unlimited raised $220 million in 2018 and 80% goes to conservation! I was one of the founders here in Cozad and know the committees do wonderful work throughout the nation.

Delta Waterfowl works to increase habitat. Their members raise a lot of money and work on projects such as hen houses for ducks. This charity has 89% efficiency.

The federal duck stamp money goes to purchase habitat or easements. More than 300 refuges have been created or expanded.

Without these programs and conservation groups, waterfowl and associated creatures would be in serious condition. Hunters back up what they do with their time and money. No real sportsman hunts out of season or kills illegal or rare game. State game wardens catch those who violate.

Many fish at the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. It is a nice area. I found the employees helpful on a trip there recently. Of course, who can please everyone?