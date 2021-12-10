Letter to the editor: Information needed, not persecution

A letter from several months ago (“Anti-vaxxers should be willing to forgo hospital care as well,” Oct. 23) suggested no treatment for those with COVID-19 who were not vaccinated. Ideas like this are not new. Examples include the infamous Tuskegee syphilis trial in which black men with syphilis received sham treatments. Other examples include denying lung cancer treatment to smokers, liver transplants to ex-drinkers, AIDS treatments to homosexuals. Forced sterilization for those considered to be “mentally deficient” was once mandated. It is not surprising that some do not trust the government and its mandates.

It is better to provide clear and consistent information based on well-researched science. It is also important for the experts to be humble and to not extrapolate beyond what is actually known. It is critically important to state the risks and benefits of vaccination especially for vulnerable populations. It is wrong to persecute those who have doubts and questions. It is proper to carefully consider the risks and benefits of any intervention as well as fully discussing how decisions were made. We all deserve nothing less.