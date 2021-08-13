Letter to the editor: Infrastructure vote shows Fischer must go

According to the article in the Wednesday Telegraph from the Lincoln Journal Star, Sen. Deb Fischer voted for a bill that will give Nebraska $2.5 billion for roads and highways. This is touted as an “infrastructure bill.” This bill is 2,700 pages long and totals $1.2 trillion. Do the math. Nebraska’s share for roads and highways equals two-tenths of 1% of this legislative piece of work. Sen. Fischer thought this was a good deal.
This woman has got to go and the time to make this happen is in the primary election. Last time around, there was a very good candidate primarying her but, it seems, no one paid attention. The incumbent ran away with it. Now, we pay the price. Her next primary is May 2024.
Vern Friesen
Wallace