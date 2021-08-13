Letter to the editor: Infrastructure vote shows Fischer must go

According to the article in the Wednesday Telegraph from the Lincoln Journal Star, Sen. Deb Fischer voted for a bill that will give Nebraska $2.5 billion for roads and highways. This is touted as an “infrastructure bill.” This bill is 2,700 pages long and totals $1.2 trillion. Do the math. Nebraska’s share for roads and highways equals two-tenths of 1% of this legislative piece of work. Sen. Fischer thought this was a good deal.

This woman has got to go and the time to make this happen is in the primary election. Last time around, there was a very good candidate primarying her but, it seems, no one paid attention. The incumbent ran away with it. Now, we pay the price. Her next primary is May 2024.