Letter to the editor: Injection after COVID infection adds protection
Letter to the editor: Injection after COVID infection adds protection

Letter to the Editor

The Aug. 3 Journal of the American Medical Association compared antibody power of COVID-19 patients to COVID patients who received a single Pfizer vaccine injection. The addition of the injection provided much greater protection, meaning breakthrough infections are less frequent and less severe. The side-effect profile was the same as the Pfizer shot in those who had not had an infection.

The New England Journal of Medicine reported in August 2021 that a COVID-positive individual is four times more likely to infect a family member compared to a COVID-positive who has also received a single COVID vaccine injection.

Injection after a previous infection protects you and your family.

Ron Asher

North Platte

