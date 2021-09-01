Letter to the editor: Injection after COVID infection adds protection

The Aug. 3 Journal of the American Medical Association compared antibody power of COVID-19 patients to COVID patients who received a single Pfizer vaccine injection. The addition of the injection provided much greater protection, meaning breakthrough infections are less frequent and less severe. The side-effect profile was the same as the Pfizer shot in those who had not had an infection.
The New England Journal of Medicine reported in August 2021 that a COVID-positive individual is four times more likely to infect a family member compared to a COVID-positive who has also received a single COVID vaccine injection.
Injection after a previous infection protects you and your family.
Ron Asher
North Platte