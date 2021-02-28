Letter to the editor: Invest in people, not new prisons

As Nebraskans, it seems inconsistent and unfair to see our tax dollars withheld from investing in measures that would prevent crime from occurring in the first place, but put toward punitive measures like a $230 million prison. Not only is a new prison fiscally irresponsible, but it sends the message that we will invest in people only after they catch our attention and the attention of the criminal justice system.

Nebraska is supposed to be a pro-life state. We deserve better. We deserve to see our tax dollars invested in mental health resources, substance use disorder treatment, crisis response, therapy and counseling services, restorative justice programs, quality education, financial and housing programs, and more.

We have seen that a “tough on crime” attitude has not alleviated crime. If incarceration were such a deterrent, Nebraska would not be in a state of emergency. My frustration lies with the sentiment that we can incarcerate our way out of issues like poverty, food insecurity, homelessness, mental health problems and addiction.