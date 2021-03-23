Letter to the editor: Is packing plant a good choice for NP?

To: City councilmen, mayor, Telegraph,

We want to voice our concerns on the packing plant proposal. We do understand North Platte needs new business, but is this the way to go? We feel we need businesses that help keep our young people here and something to work for and raise their families.

I would suggest the City Council visit another town that has added a packing plant and see what it has done to the town. What effect it has on the schools (875 workers will have children). Will the schools be prepared for the addition? My great-granddaughter is in first grade at McDonald in a class of 23 kids.

Also the closeness to the river and the diversion dam: That whole area is pristine and so valuable, it cannot be replaced.

The added police activity: Will we need more police? Will Great Plains Health be able to care for 2,000 or 3,000 more?

We have a wonderful town. I know we have some problems; will this honestly help? Would you want to live in Lexington or Grand Island now? Will our sewage plant be able to handle the additional refuse? What about the quality of the workers coming into North Platte. We know it’s hard work and they should be commended for that.