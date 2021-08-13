Letter to the editor: Is US irredeemable for its past mistakes?

This letter is in response to Mitchel Rickett’s letter published Aug. 4.

Mitch says that he wants the whole truth of American history to be taught. There should be no problem with teaching the truth of American history warts and all. Can we not also say that the country has learned from past mistakes and changed as it certainly has in my lifetime? I apologize if I took your comments incorrectly, Mitch. Probably the key difference between our line of thoughts lies in the words “the whole truth.” We may disagree on this one. It seems to me that one bad action by a few individuals who may be white somehow has become a condemnation of an entire race.

I have spent quite a bit of time reviewing critical race theory. I read some articles by Richard Delgado, Derrick Bell and others, and some of their statements are troubling. CRT advocates seem to assert that white adults are racist, either by conscious or unconscious actions, and furthermore are not redeemable. God made everyone equal and I believe all people have value regardless of color, and when people make mistakes God can still redeem the circumstances.