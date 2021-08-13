Letter to the editor: Is US irredeemable for its past mistakes?

This letter is in response to Mitchel Rickett’s letter published Aug. 4.
Mitch says that he wants the whole truth of American history to be taught. There should be no problem with teaching the truth of American history warts and all. Can we not also say that the country has learned from past mistakes and changed as it certainly has in my lifetime? I apologize if I took your comments incorrectly, Mitch. Probably the key difference between our line of thoughts lies in the words “the whole truth.” We may disagree on this one. It seems to me that one bad action by a few individuals who may be white somehow has become a condemnation of an entire race.
I have spent quite a bit of time reviewing critical race theory. I read some articles by Richard Delgado, Derrick Bell and others, and some of their statements are troubling. CRT advocates seem to assert that white adults are racist, either by conscious or unconscious actions, and furthermore are not redeemable. God made everyone equal and I believe all people have value regardless of color, and when people make mistakes God can still redeem the circumstances.
CRT is critical of the free enterprise system, which is said to be “built on the idea of winners and losers.” The free enterprise system has elevated Americans to a standard of living far above most other countries, so much so that people from all over the world are flocking to our southern border. What other country is experiencing (and tolerating) this massive flood of people coming into their country?
Surely this wouldn’t happen if America was such a terrible place to live? Our “losers” are other countries’ “winners.”
My hope is that someday we as a country will get past the continual resurrection of our past mistakes as if they can never be corrected or have never been addressed.
Tom Werblow
North Platte