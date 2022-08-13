 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: It's 'prudent' to question $51 million for recreation

Regarding Brian Phares' letter in The Telegraph (Aug. 12), as an ex-village board member of 23 years, I applaud anyone serving on any village or city council. I call it "prudent" to question spending $51 million for pleasure — a rec center, etc. — when some city streets badly need upgrading. My wife and I spend nearly $30,000 yearly with North Platte businesses, so we are impacted also. Instead of throwing rocks, perhaps Mr. Phares needs to test the water of being a council member.

Ken Main, Sutherland

