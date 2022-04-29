 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Jacobson a visionary, ‘strategic thinker’

Nebraska senators who are fact-based thinkers as they sort through competing interests create legislation through thoughtful collaboration. Mike Jacobson is visionary: bold, innovative and enthusiastic. Beyond his amazing intellect, he has a rare emotional intelligence. He is a strategic thinker, a transformational leader and a man of action.

Jacobson looks into Nebraska’s future and imagines something bigger and better. His ability to work tirelessly in the present helps make the envisioned future a reality.

Mike Jacobson is a game changer and has my vote for Nebraska District 42 senator.

Molly O’Holleran

North Platte

