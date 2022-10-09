Letter to the Editor: Jacobson has proven himself

It is not often that we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate with the proven ability for office that Mike Jacobson has.

He is a successful businessman in the financial field. He is a successful farmer with experience in many areas of agriculture. He and Julie have served the community in many ways including education, the arts and their church.

Maybe his most important asset is he is a good husband and father.

The relationship he has established with the university, the Legislature and the business community is so valuable to our area's continued growth.

Let's vote for the candidate who has already proven himself. I have known Mike for over 20 years as a business professional and friend. We need Mike in the Legislature.

Edy Patterson, North Platte