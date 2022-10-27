Letter to the Editor: Jacobson knows agriculture

I have banked with Mike Jacobson for over 23 years. During that time, I have watched Mike build NebraskaLand Bank into the strong, growing bank that it is today. With Mike as CEO of the bank, it has given more back to the community and local area than any other organization that I have known.

As a farmer/rancher, I know that Mike will fight for agriculture and our water rights in District 42. Mike knows agriculture, having grown up on a farm and being an ag education teacher, and he is still involved in farming operations today.

We have already seen in the short time that Mike has served in the Legislature that he is well acquainted with people across Nebraska. Mike is hard-working, dedicated, well-spoken and has the ability to work with all types of people.

Mike Jacobson will represent the needs of District 42 and will certainly have my vote.

Marvin Knoll, rural North Platte