Letter to the editor: Jacobson’s proven voting record makes him the clear choice for Legislature

I have known of Mike Jacobson since the early 1990s but didn’t really get acquainted with him until his appointment to the Legislature. I am an active 30-year school board member from rural Hershey on the Legislation Committee of Nebraska Association of School Boards. Therefore, I have worked with Mike on several legislative bills related to Nebraska’s education. Sen. Jacobson has always answered my emails or text messages, including phone calls. With my work in the Legislature, it’s easy to recognize how quickly he caught on to the process and gained the respect of the body. He is a person that’s easy to approach and gets things done.

Being a third-generation farmer, ag issues are also very important to me. Mike’s heart is really in agriculture as he grew up on a farm and continues to have a strong connection to that operation. It was a battle to get funding for the Hershey Rail Park and Sustainable Beef LLC, considering western Nebraska many times gets ignored. Mike has worked hard and has delivered to the voters. Water is another big issue especially with the severe drought that this area is experiencing. He again is a strong leader to get the bill passed to fight Colorado for our water rights.

In closing, I strongly support Mike Jacobson’s reelection to the Legislature because of his maturity, integrity, business/ag background, conservative values and, most importantly, his voting record.

Steve Koch, Hershey