Letter to the editor: Jacobson thanked for two-person crew bill

Jacobson thanked for sponsoring 2-person crew bill

Midwest Labor Council and its affiliates would like to thank Sen. Mike Jacobson for his courage to sponsor the two-person crew bill, LB 31. The senator has chosen a path for Nebraska citizen safety, all size shipper customer service, first responders (firefighters/law enforcement), farmer/rancher supply chains and rail worker safety across our state. This is what representation of integrity looks like. He has committed to regulate Wall Street greed and bring safety to our main streets in Nebraska. Thanks, senator.