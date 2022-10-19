Letter to the editor: Jacobson will 'get the job done for us'

State Sen. Mike Jacobson will have our vote to continue with the excellent job he has already been doing for us in the Unicameral. We have been privileged to know Mike (and Julie) since they arrived in our community to build a business that is noted for civic and educational involvement and support and is a great source of leadership for our area.

In the short time since his appointment to the Legislature, Mike has played a very significant role in securing strong fiscal support for two projects, Sustainable Beef and the Rail Park, which will be enduring assets to our District 42 citizens through both jobs and community development. Mike's votes on other important issues have also shown him to be a strong advocate for western Nebraska values.

Senator Jacobson has statewide connections and involvements that have already allowed him to have significant impact on the Unicameral legislative processes. He is well known and respected statewide. His background in agriculture and banking, and his deep involvement in community and state organizations have given him many strong relationships with people who are getting the job done in Lincoln. He is the person to protect our interests and get the job done for us. Vote Mike Jacobson for senator in District 42.

Bill and Marilyn McGahan, North Platte