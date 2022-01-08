 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Job’s Daughters say thank you
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Job’s Daughters say thank you

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

A big thank-you goes out to Cindy and her staff at Mead Lumber. They continue each year to assist us with our greenery fundraiser that we do each Christmas season. Your kindness and willingness to help never goes unnoticed.

Robin Brown,

Guardian Secretary

Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 4

North Platte

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News