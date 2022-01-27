Letter to the editor: Justification sought for O’Dell’s dismissal

I am sorry that I missed the county commissioners meeting Monday. Had I known that the commissioners would be terminating Carla O’Dell as the county road superintendent, I would most certainly have voiced my concern and questions to the board, expecting a better justification for their action than what was expressed in the paper.

Having worked in management for several years, I have always respected the concerns of the employees in my department. I believe that O’Dell shares this approach with her employees’ concerns and would either resolve these issues with the employee(s) or at least explain her rationale for her position.

I am curious if the employees referred to by Commissioners Micaela Wuehler and Kent Weems ever discussed their concerns with O’Dell and if either of these commissioners brought these concerns to O’Dell prior to the meeting and her termination.

During the meeting, Wuehler said that she had documentation of the employee complaints. I would like to know: Did she share this documentation with O’Dell and/or the other commissioners or simply make a random statement during the meeting?