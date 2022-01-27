Letter to the editor: Justification sought for O’Dell’s dismissal

I am sorry that I missed the county commissioners meeting Monday. Had I known that the commissioners would be terminating Carla O’Dell as the county road superintendent, I would most certainly have voiced my concern and questions to the board, expecting a better justification for their action than what was expressed in the paper.
Having worked in management for several years, I have always respected the concerns of the employees in my department. I believe that O’Dell shares this approach with her employees’ concerns and would either resolve these issues with the employee(s) or at least explain her rationale for her position.
I am curious if the employees referred to by Commissioners Micaela Wuehler and Kent Weems ever discussed their concerns with O’Dell and if either of these commissioners brought these concerns to O’Dell prior to the meeting and her termination.
During the meeting, Wuehler said that she had documentation of the employee complaints. I would like to know: Did she share this documentation with O’Dell and/or the other commissioners or simply make a random statement during the meeting?
While I have not always agreed with O’Dell over her decisions, I have always seen her work to maintain the county roads in a manner that supports the residents of the county while staying within the budget she is provided.
I would like the commissioners who voted to terminate her to step up and explain the specifics that they based their vote on and what percentage of the employees were upset with their treatment.
Managing employees is a difficult process, and I sincerely believe that you commissioners would have a difficult time making all your employees happy all the time, but you would expect your superiors to at least give you a reasonable chance to resolve the issues.
In case you have forgotten, even you have to answer to someone — “the voters” — for your decisions.
Michael Cook
North Platte