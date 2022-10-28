Letter to the Editor: Keep Jacobson in Legislature

Please join us in voting for Mike Jacobson in the upcoming Legislative District 42 election.

As our current representative, Mike has reached out to many residents to hear their concerns and offer creative solutions. His campaign has logged many miles, both on foot as well as traveling to all the communities that encompass our large district.

We have known Mike for over 25 years and have found him to be highly intelligent, willing to listen to all sides of an issue, and a resourceful problem solver that works to create goodwill for all involved.

His tireless involvement in the community with the Community Redevelopment Authority, Airport Authority, Great Plains Health Board of Directors and so many other organizations shows that he is a man of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for our area of the state. His willingness to pause his career to serve the 42nd District is both admirable and honorable.

We know he will continue to serve the 42nd with the same dedication he exhibits in all of his endeavors, and he would be the best asset for our region to have going to bat for the people of west central Nebraska.

Rob and Paulette Stefka, North Platte