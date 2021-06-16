Letter to the editor: Keep Nebraskaland Days safe for everyone

As the city of North Platte prepares to welcome thousands of visitors to our community during Nebraskaland Days, the North Platte Police Department wants to say: Welcome! We invite and encourage our visitors and our community members to enjoy the parades, carnival, rodeos, concerts and all the events associated with Nebraskaland Days. We encourage our guests to enjoy the numerous events and all that North Platte has to offer. This is a great opportunity for our city to show the region what a great place North Platte is.

Please remember that Nebraskaland Days is a family event with activities for guests of all ages. We ask that if you are going to consume alcohol that you do so in moderation. We ask that if you are with a group, that you please take care of each other and ensure your friends do not disturb others’ ability to enjoy their time at the various venues.

I want to ensure that our public knows and understands that there will be a heavy law enforcement presence, both visible and undercover, during all scheduled events. Please know that if you are unable to enjoy the events responsibly, you will be contacted by law enforcement professionals. If you are arrested, cited or asked to leave any venue, you will be banned from attending any other events during this year’s Nebraskaland Days.