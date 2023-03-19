This is in regards to the City Council agreeing to give the north side dog park (Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park) to the BMX bike track organization. I would like to know who "they" are. I do not remember word for word how it was stated, but "they" claimed the dog park is never used and their bike track would be perfect at this location. "They" obviously did not do their research on the use of the dog park. I use this park on average three times a week year round. There are numerous people that I have met while my dog is running and playing. It is well maintained and large enough to have plenty of space to exercise my dog along with others. This park was created as an Eagle Scout project and should not be taken away from the Boy Scout that worked hard to create it.
What happened to the land south of town that they were supposed to build the track on? All the new things they are doing at Cody Park for the pool, pickleball courts, playground area, there should be a spot there that can be turned into a track. Please find another location for the BMX bike track and leave our dog park where it is.
Vicki Goforth, North Platte