Letter to the editor: Keep politics out of Environmental Trust

A true asset of our state is the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The leadership of Mark Brohman has meant that many wonderful projects have occurred for many years. The facts are known and details have been appreciated as provided by staff. Brohman has been a true leader.

It is disturbing that politics seem to be the current and pending norm for the NET. Their mission is being diluted by people with an alternative agenda to further personal causes.

It is wrong when politics strive to promote how funds are allocated by the trust and when this sordid view wants to damage something so important. There are many opinions. The reality is efficacy and responsibility, which is very obvious in the management of the NET.

Mark Brohman should continue as director of the NET and continue to be able to achieve known goals without the babble of politics.

James E. Ducey

Valentine