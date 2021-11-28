Letter to the editor: Keep tennis courts, build pickleball courts elsewhere

This is in response to eliminating six tennis courts at Cody Park. Needless to say the North Platte Cody Park tennis courts are in bad repair and need to be replaced or redone. But why take them away from other tennis players and our youth? The North Platte High School boys and girls tennis teams use them for practice, dual meets and several tournaments a year (plus other courts in town). These courts are also used for the Nebraskaland Days tennis tournament. At one time the Cody Park tennis courts were the best complex between Lincoln and Denver and could still be the best.