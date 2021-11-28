Letter to the editor: Keep tennis courts, build pickleball courts elsewhere

This is in response to eliminating six tennis courts at Cody Park. Needless to say the North Platte Cody Park tennis courts are in bad repair and need to be replaced or redone. But why take them away from other tennis players and our youth? The North Platte High School boys and girls tennis teams use them for practice, dual meets and several tournaments a year (plus other courts in town). These courts are also used for the Nebraskaland Days tennis tournament. At one time the Cody Park tennis courts were the best complex between Lincoln and Denver and could still be the best.
As the tennis courts at Cody Park would have to be totally torn up to build the pickleball courts, why couldn’t they be built in another location and save the tennis courts. I’m glad pickleball has so many players and is an up-and-coming sport, but why take away tennis courts when the pickleball courts could be built elsewhere.
There are still a lot of tennis players that would use the Cody Park tennis courts if they were in better shape.
Mary Johnson
North Platte