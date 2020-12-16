 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Keeping memory alive
Merry Christmas to North Platte!

Every year since my husband’s death in 2011, I have donated to military causes and historic preservation projects both in Cheyenne and North Platte each holiday season.

This year I donated to Wreaths Across America, and have donated to a historic preservation project in Cheyenne in memory of my late husband, William A. Riley Sr. Bill was a Union Pacific engineer.

Merry Christmas and happier New Year.

Deb Riley

Cheyenne, Wyoming

