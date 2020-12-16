Letter to the Editor: Keeping memory alive

Merry Christmas to North Platte!
Every year since my husband’s death in 2011, I have donated to military causes and historic preservation projects both in Cheyenne and North Platte each holiday season.
This year I donated to Wreaths Across America, and have donated to a historic preservation project in Cheyenne in memory of my late husband, William A. Riley Sr. Bill was a Union Pacific engineer.
Merry Christmas and happier New Year.
Deb Riley
Cheyenne, Wyoming
