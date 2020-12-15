Letter to the editor: Kiwanis club finishes Iron Horse Playground

We started the Iron Horse Playground project far longer ago than we ever planned. After receiving enough funds to order the equipment over a year ago, we were faced with severe flooding that put our entire site under water. After waiting for the water issue to subside, the city had their expert equipment operators haul and compact the site to well above where it had ever been before to ensure any flooding would never affect the playground. We finally finished the first phase of the project very late last fall and ordered an expansion section to accommodate older children, and possibly adults, with overhead upper body equipment, as well as continued enjoyment of all family members.
When everything was finally in place after several more delays, our members planned a workday to finally finish this long-overdue site. After drilling over 40 holes laid out on the plan, we discovered we did not have the unit we ordered on half of the expansion, so we erected what we had and left caution tape around the rest of the site while we waited for the correct equipment to arrive. After months of planning and frustrations, we were able to complete and install mulch and curbing last weekend.
We are happy to announce that the playground is now ready for local families and tourists alike to enjoy. It looks amazing against the background of the lake and interstate traffic, and allows families to use the new outdoor restroom facilities the city installed there, as well as enjoy the lovely landscaping behind the police memorial put in place this summer.
Thank you to all of the local businesses who helped us reach this goal. Starbucks, Scooters, Raising Cane’s and Sovereign Properties kept us fed, and Croell Ready Mix contributed all of the cement (which is substantial) on several occasions. The city employees in the Parks Department saved our bacon more than once, and we are forever grateful. We miss Jim Hawks and thank him for helping us every step of the way. Lyle Minshull and his people in the Parks Department were wonderful and have been a joy to work with.
We hope that local families will plan a day outside (weather permitting) and enjoy this new Kiwanis playground. A ribbon cutting will be held in the spring!
Linda Thompson, secretary
North Platte
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis
