Letter to the editor: Kiwanis club finishes Iron Horse Playground

We started the Iron Horse Playground project far longer ago than we ever planned. After receiving enough funds to order the equipment over a year ago, we were faced with severe flooding that put our entire site under water. After waiting for the water issue to subside, the city had their expert equipment operators haul and compact the site to well above where it had ever been before to ensure any flooding would never affect the playground. We finally finished the first phase of the project very late last fall and ordered an expansion section to accommodate older children, and possibly adults, with overhead upper body equipment, as well as continued enjoyment of all family members.

When everything was finally in place after several more delays, our members planned a workday to finally finish this long-overdue site. After drilling over 40 holes laid out on the plan, we discovered we did not have the unit we ordered on half of the expansion, so we erected what we had and left caution tape around the rest of the site while we waited for the correct equipment to arrive. After months of planning and frustrations, we were able to complete and install mulch and curbing last weekend.